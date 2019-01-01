The Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) obtained Prohibitory Injunction orders Monday evening restraining the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) from effecting its strike threat.

In the orders issued by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, the teachers’ union was ordered to direct its members against engaging or participating in the intended industrial action pending the hearing and determination of the matter set for Wednesday this week.

The court also ordered all parties to continue with negotiations and consultations.

Efforts to avert the impending teachers strike failed to materialize after the TSC snubbed early Tuesday meeting between KNUT , and the Ministry of Labour.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



As at Monday evening, a meeting bringing together the two antagonists failed to have the two reach an understanding.

The meeting scheduled will deliberate on four key issues raised, delocalization, teacher’s promotions, performance contracting and the teacher’s professional development modules.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion says the union is not opposed to delocalization of teachers, but the same must be done fairly and present a human face.

“We are not opposed to transfers. But we are opposed to transfers that will disrupt the teaching service, transfers that will disrupt and separate families,” said Sossion on Monday as he addressed a press briefing.

Sossion added that their strike is all about the promotion of teachers.

KNUT’S insistence on the strike seems to be getting backing from their counterparts in Migori County.

Led by the KNUT branch Executive Secretary Thomas Ochiel Awino vowed to go on strike to compel the government and TSC to address issues affecting teachers in the country.

Elsewhere, Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) distanced itself from the strike calling on their members to report to work.