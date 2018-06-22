Coutinho, Neymar lead Brazil in last gap victory

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar bailed Brazil out with stoppage-time strikes against Costa Rica following another uninspiring display at the 2018 World Cup.

Coach Tite’s team were heading for a second inglorious draw when Barcelona midfielder Coutinho popped up to poke home from Roberto Firmino’s nod down.

And with seconds remaining Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, tapped in Douglas Costa’s cross to secure Brazil’s first win of the tournament.

Their hopes of victory looked to have been dashed when they had a penalty decision overturned by VAR in the 78th minute after referee Bjorn Kuipers had initially ruled Neymar had been brought down in the area.

As it stands Brazil currently lead Group E and could go through with a draw in their final pool match against Serbia.

Lucky 13 for Brazil – the stats

This was Brazil’s first World Cup victory thanks to a goal scored in the 90th minute.

Brazil have won 10 of their 11 meetings with Costa Rica in all competitions, the one loss coming in a friendly in 1960.

Costa Rica are winless in their last five World Cup matches (D3 L2).

Costa Rica had just three shots in this match, with all of those coming in the opening 15 minutes.

Brazil’s second goal was timed at 96:49 – the latest recorded stoppage time goal in a World Cup match since 1966.

Brazil are unbeaten in 13 games (W9 D4 L0), conceding just three goals in that run.

Brazil’s Neymar has been fouled 14 times so far in the 2018 World Cup, more than any other player.

Neymar has been involved in 18 goals in his last 17 appearances for Brazil (10 goals, eight assists).

Coutinho has been directly involved in four goals in his last four games for Brazil (three goals, one assist), as many as in his previous 14 combined for the national side.

Brazil face Serbia in their final game next Wednesday (19:00 BST) in Moscow, and Costa Rica end their campaign against Switzerland (19:00 BST) in Nizhny Novgorod on the same day.