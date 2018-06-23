Crackdown on gambling, betting continues in Nyeri

More than 100 gambling machines were destroyed in Karatina town, Nyeri County as the crackdown on illicit liquor, drugs and illegal betting intensifies.

The equipments with an estimated value of 1.3 million shillings were netted in various trading centers within Mathira East Sub-county.

The over 100 Chinese made gambling boxes went up in flames as the Government continued with its crackdown on gambling and spearhead by Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Central Regional Commissioner, Wilson Njega, who led the operation, said the onslaught will be sustained until the society is rid of the social ills.

With the government having banned importation of gambling machines, Njega said some unscrupulous traders had invented a new way of sustaining the industry by locally assembling the equipments and warned those found culpable of dire consequences.

In excess of 500 machines have been destroyed in central region in the past one week.

Members of the Counties amusement and gaming society of Kenya led by their Chairman Sammy Kahiu, have however termed the crackdown illegal saying they are in possession of a court order banning the same.

Kahiu further says betting is well provided for in the constitution and that the society members have licenses from all relevant authorities allowing them to carry out their businesses in an organized manner.

He said they are ready to hold a stakeholders meeting with the CS to present their grievances saying the assumption that their businesses have a negative impact on the youth is misplaced.