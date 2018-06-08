Crown Paints golf series goes to Ruiru this weekend

Over 250 amateur golfers are expected to battle it out for the top honours during the Crown Paints Golf Series scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Ruiru Sports Club.

This is the third round of the ongoing Crown Paints golf events being run across East African region as part of the firm’s celebrations to mark 60 years of existence.

Ruiru Golf Captain Peter Mwaura said: “We are glad to host Crown as the organization marks this major milestone. The stage is set for the tournament, with the course playing relatively well and a sizeable team of golfers from across Kenya lined up to play.”

The series dubbed The Silicone Stableford Challenge 2018 is a 12 leg tour that will culminate to a grand finale at the Muthaiga Golf Club in November where the overall series winner will get a four day golf tour to Marbella Spain.

At Ruiru, in addition to the dozens of prizes up for grabs, golfers will also be hoping to clinch a brand new Mitsubishi ASX that has been set aside for a hole in one.

“It’s going to be an interesting day as everyone seeks to secure what all golfers hope to achieve one day- a hole in one. The designated hole will be a surprise to all golfers but it will definitely be worth the challenge” said the handicap 17 Mwaura.

“Through this series, we are able to strengthen our working relation with customers across the region for business growth”, Said Crown Paints Plc CEO Rakesh Rao

Some of the local golfers expected to put up a strong fight, going with their latest form include Benard Omondi, the handicap 2 Club champion, Michael Chege (20) and Christopher Kiai (19). In the ladies section, Irene Wamoro, Mary Muthoni, Veronica Mwaura and Teresia Wainaina will be seeking to maintain their recent winning streak.