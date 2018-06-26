CS Amina calls for a National Atomic Energy Commission

Education Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has said there is need to establish a National Atomic Energy Commission in Kenya.

The CS said the Commission would help eliminate the wastage and duplication of efforts that has resulted from the fragmentation of institutions and offices dealing with nuclear science in the country.

“We in Kenya realize that we must establish a National Atomic Energy Commission for our country to coordinate all the work we are doing in different institutions and offices,” said Amb. Amina Mohamed.

“By serving as a one stop shop for all nuclear science and technology activities in the country, the Commission will help minimize duplication, while maximizing efforts in harnessing nuclear technology in the country,” added the CS.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The CS was speaking in Mombasa when she officially opened the meeting of Vice Chancellors and Representatives of regional institutions involved in human resource development in the field of nuclear science in Africa.

The meeting, which brought together Vice Chacellors and nuclear scientists from across Africa, was organized by the Africa Division of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Stressing the importance of nuclear science, the CS called for establishment of clear legal frameworks, policies as well as regulatory authorities in order to enable Africa tap the full potential of nuclear technology.

“The application of nuclear science and technology avails enormous benefits, including mitigating climate change, enhancing the generation of energy, improving human and animal health and increasing food production,” said the CS.

Added the CS: “It is highly regrettable that we have not effectively harnessed nuclear technology for the benefit of our people.”

Amb. Amina Mohamed cited human resource development as one of the central challenges confronting the realization of the continent’s development aspirations in the field of nuclear science and technology.

The CS noted that although the country is graduating a large number of students annually, the proportion of those graduating in scientific fields, and especially in nuclear science, is still low.

“The numbers attaining technical qualifications are even lower. In fact, these numbers are insufficient for any meaningful development and implementation of nuclear science applications,” said Amb. Amina Mohamed.

The CS urged those spearheading nuclear activities in Africa to explore strategic options for international collaborations and assistance on nuclear science-related training and education through the IAEA.

“I also call upon the IAEA to continue supporting African governments in their quest to establish bilateral collaborations on education and training of personnel,” said the Education Secretary.

The CS called for the exploration of other options including the provision of equipment for nuclear science training through government subsidies, waiver of import duty, direct funding, sponsorships and donations; the provision of buildings and facilities to house the training equipment; and the establishment of strong international linkages between the nuclear industry and the training institutions.

In the meantime, the Cabinet Secretary said the Ministry of Education was doing its part by promoting the uptake of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects in the country.

“We are making the necessary investments needed to increase the number of students enrolling in STEM subjects as opposed to the humanities. This will lay a firm foundation for science and technology including the field of nuclear science,” said the CS.

Speaking during the meeting, the Principal Secretary State Department of University Education and Research Prof. Ntiba said there is need for affirmative action deliberately focused on empowering universities to generate and disseminate knowledge in science and technology.

Prof, Ntiba stressed the need to demystify the field of nuclear and other sciences saying they hold the key to the sustainable development of the continent.