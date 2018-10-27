CS Echesa snubs police summons

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, is yet to honor summons issued by the Police on Thursday over Photoshopped ‘nudes’ of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The two leaders have been embroiled in an intense political rivalry that has degenerated into insults, blackmail, and manipulation.

Echesa was scheduled to appear at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) police station by 10 am Friday after three journalists David Ndolo, Stafford Ondego, and Alex Mulwa alleged that he paid them 5,000 shillings to manipulate photos showing Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, in a compromising position with an unknown woman.

When contacted this Saturday morning, Nairobi Central police boss, Robinson Thuku, said they were still waiting for the CS and his driver, Fredrick Ouma to honor the summons.

“KICC police station has a reason to believe you Hon Rashid Echesa have information that may assist in the investigation of alleged offence of Cyber Crime Act of 2018 ,” reads the summon.

However, when KBC spoke to the Sports CS on phone, Echesa who spoke from an undisclosed location said he would not give in to what he termed as propaganda.

Meanwhile, the three photo-journalists who were arraigned in court over the matter were set free due to a faulty charge sheet.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi freed the three saying the offences they were to be charged with had been coined from a law that has been suspended by the High Court.

The three were allegedly paid 5,000 shillings by the CS to manipulate images of the Senator in a compromising situation with an unidentified woman and then have the images widely shared on social media.