Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has suspended betting licenses for firms operating in the country effective July 1st.

Addressing the press Monday at Kenya Charity Sweepstake House after he met with the Betting and Licensing Control Board to review relevant policies in the sector, Matiang’i said renewal of the licenses will be subject to proof of tax compliance.

He also said the government has a clear plan on how to regulate the mushrooming betting companies in the country.

The CS has also directed the Betting Control and Licensing Board to scrutinise all companies and forward a report in a month.

On twitter CS Matiang’i said the Bill has been drafted and will be taken to Parliament for debate.

Matiang’i said up to 76 per cent of youths in Kenya are involved in gambling, the highest figure on the continent.

He said 54 per cent of those actively involved in betting are within the low income earning bracket.

Meanwhile, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is expected to launch a crackdown on non-woven polypropylene bags.

Nema Director General Professor Geoffrey Wahungu has warned Kenyans against defying the directive or risk being arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

Producers and importers of the non-woven bags have been blamed by the environmental authority for not seeking guidance on the specifications of the material allowed.

Last month, NEMA banned the bags saying the single-usage of these bags will eventually lead to heavy environmental consequences due to poor disposal practices.

According to the agency, due to the high demand since the ban on plastic shopping bags in 2017, manufacturers resorted to producing very ‘low gauge’ and poor quality alternatives.