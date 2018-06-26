CS Matiang’i snubs MPs contraband sugar probe again

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i Tuesday snubbed parliament for a second time over the controversial contraband sugar.

The Cabinet Secretary who was expected to shade light on how the contaminated sugar found its way into the country cited his involvement in the ongoing East Africa Community Heads of State Summit requesting the joint committee to reschedule a meeting to a later date.

A request which seemed to have angered members of the committee who termed him as a hostile witness, accusing him of making allegations he was not willing to substantiate before parliament.

The joint parliamentary committee on Trade and Agriculture has now summoned the CS to appear on Thursday this week to shade more light on his claims that some sugar in the Kenyan market could have been laced with mercury and copper.

A section of Legislators claimed that some powerful people were being shielded yet are the major importers of sugar to the country.

His colleagues, Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture), Henry Rotich (Treasury) and Adan Mohamed (Trade) had a session with the committees on Monday.

During the Monday session, it emerged that it is the National Treasury that opened floodgates of contraband sugar.

Kiunjuri and his treasury counterpart Rotich were at pains explaining to MPs why they allowed any sugar importer bring in sugar of any amounts duty free between may and September last year.

The joint committees of trade and agriculture had to chase away the two ministers after they failed to safety of the sugar in market.

The two parliamentary committees probing allegations of excess contaminated sugar invited Kiunjuri to shed light on how the illicit commodity found its way in Kenyan market.

The Cabinet Secretary attributed the excess sugar to a gazette notice issued by treasury last year in may allowing any importer to import any amount of sugar between may and September.

A gazette notice that unscrupulous traders took advantage of and imported raw sugar that is harmful to humans.

MPs concerned that some of the companies that flooded imported sugar in the country had been blacklisted through a parliamentary report on sugar crisis adopted by the 11th parliament.

When Rotich appeared before the mps, he attributed the open gazette notice on importing sugar to prolonged drought of early 2017 that caused food shortage in the country.

Attempts by Rotich to defend the gazette notice on basis it was done in consultation with agriculture ministry, only evoked more questions from MPs.

The joint committees unsatisfied with response of the two cabinet secretaries, kicked them out to seek more information.