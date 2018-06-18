CS Matiang’i vows to sustain war on contraband goods

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I has vowed to sustain the ongoing crackdown on gambling machines and contraband goods in the wake of outcry from stakeholders in the industry.

Matiang’I who oversaw the destruction of contrabands in the city’s Dagoretti area said illegal gaming has contributed to an increase in social ills among young people.

Hundreds of illegal betting machines and other contrabands went up in flames in Nairobi’s Dagoretti sub-county as authorities intensified crackdowns against the betting menace.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I ordered multi-agency teams to ensure the vice is eliminated saying it has led to youth addiction to betting.

The items were confiscated in the ongoing operations against contrabands with the interior cabinet secretary warning those behind illegal gambling that they will be prosecuted.

A similar exercise was conducted in Kiambu where at least 600 betting machines were set ablaze.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waitutu saying that exercise will continue until all the contrabands are wiped out.

But even as the government intensified the crackdown on devices it says has contributed to a host of social ills, counties amusement and gaming society of Kenya chairperson Sammy Kihiu says the exercise is in contravention of the law accusing the government of ignoring a court order that stopped the crackdown.

In Nyandarua county, thousands of bags of contraband sugar among other goods have been nabbed during a police raid at the National Cereals and Produce Board stores in Ol Kalou.

The consignment is said to belong to an influential businessman who owns major retail stores in the region.

Some of the sugar is indicated to have been packed by West Kenya Sugar Company.

Elsewhere, a section of leaders drawn from Wajir county have called on the ministry of defense and that of interior to intensify border patrols along the Kenya- Somali border following an increase in attacks by Al-shabaab militants.

Their sentiments come just hours after an improvised explosive device left eight security officers dead in Bojigaras Wajir County.