CS Tobiko calls for overhaul of Kenya forest service

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has called for a complete overhaul at the Kenya forest service as the crackdown on illegal loggers intensifies.

While decrying the level of destruction of the country’s forest cover, Tobiko said it was unfortunate that those entrusted with conserving the country’s water towers are colluding with unscrupulous traders for monetary gains.

The calls come just a day after ordering the replacement of KFS officers manning the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong road forest stations.

The tough talking Environment CS on Monday made visits to the stations in a fact finding mission.

Tobiko saying the reshuffle of KFS officers in the country was palliative, one whose outcome will not be realized until changes are effected at the forest body.

Tobiko who was accompanied by chair of the task force to review forestry management in the Country Marion Wakanyi said the Jubilee’s big four agenda could be compromised if the country’s forest cover is not improved.

Tobiko said the Government will review the terms of Saw millers in efforts to obligate them to re-plant tress once harvesting is over.

This amid revelations that some community forest associations are leasing lands allocated to them to third parties.

The task force on forest management is on Thursday expected to receive views from the public as roll out of tree seedlings commences countrywide on Wednesday.