Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has extended the ban on logging in all public and community forests for another six months.

Tobiko says the directive is aimed at streamlining the operations of the Kenya Forests Service and the management of the forestry sector.

While issuing the directive, the CS said the extension will allow room for the appointment of the new board of Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Tobiko further clarified that the duration will provide time for interim reforms to be implemented at KFS, finalization of interim report by committee on reforms and to undertake immediate measures to streamline the operations of KFS and the management of the forestry sector.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The new directive takes effect immediately following the lapse of the ninety days ban issued by government on February 24th this month.

The ban on logging was announced by Deputy President William Ruto, at the height of forest destruction in Kenya.

He said the move would allow reassessment and rationalization of the entire forest sector in the country since the country was facing unprecedented serious and acute water crisis for the last three years due to destruction of forests.

The move is aimed at restoring Kenya’s dwindling forest cover to 10 % by 2020.

A report produced by the Kenya Water Towers Agency highlighted the extensive damage on forests, calling for immediate action to end the decimation.

Also read http://www.kbc.co.ke/govt-bans-logging-public-community-forests/