David Murathe resigns as Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman

David Murathe has resigned as the Jubilee Party interim Vice-Chairman citing his position of vice chair is no longer tenable.

Mr Murathe made the announcement on Sunday afternoon and further insisted that Deputy President William Ruto should not vie in the 2022 Presidential election.

“My position as Vice Chair of Jubilee Party is no longer tenable because of my views. Therefore, I have decided to relinquish that position,” said Murathe while addressing the media.

Murathe added that there was no MOU between President Kenyatta and his Deputy and challenged anyone with it to produce it.

“We want to manage expectations. People keep talking about an MOU. It has got to a position where expectations are so high,” he said.

The former immediate Jubilee Party interim vice-chairman said he will head to the Supreme Court to seek an interpretation on the Deputy President’s term and whether a holder of that position can serve as a President.

“We are moving forward with like-minded people. We will seek to find out whether someone can contest the Presidency having served as Deputy for two terms. Many of us are of the opinion that this is not tenable,” he added.

Murathe said that the President should not be drawn into his opinion on 2022 succession politics adding that the head of state already pronounced himself on matters 2022 succession.

On Saturday during the burial of Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s elder brother in Rarieda, Murathe said that the Deputy President should retire with President Kenyatta.