DCJ Mwilu to know her fate on 31st May

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will on 31st May this year know her fate on whether she is immune from criminal prosecution.

A five judge bench presiding over the corruption case against her is set to deliver their ruling on the material day.

Should the court find that Mwilu can face criminal proceedings then she will have no option but step aside and battle her case.

After a three day hearing of the case where the Deputy Chief Mwilu is accused of obtaining financial benefit worth millions from Imperial Bank Limited without proper documentation, the five judge bench presiding over the matter has adjourned to consider a ruling that would determine whether suspended criminal proceedings against Mwilu will proceed at the magistrate court.

During the final submissions the defense team strongly opposed Mwilu’s prosecution arguing that judges and magistrates are vulnerable and should be protected from unlawful prosecution.

The lawyers argued that the criminal case against Mwilu has no basis and cannot stand trial since allegations against her have no criminal links.

However the prosecution in calling for the dismissal of Mwilu’s petition claiming sufficient evidence exists for her to face the law and answer to charges of abuse of office, forgery and unlawful failure to pay taxes.

Elsewhere, a Kiambu court has warned the prosecution against employing delaying tactics in a where case former moderator of the moderator of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa David Gathanju and two others are accused to have looting.

The moderator is being accused of looting between 39 million shillings to 50 million shillings from the church during his 2009 to 2015 tenure.

The case has been adjourned for 10 times now.