Declare locust invasion a national disaster govt urged

The Kenya Farmers Federation North Eastern branch vice chair Dubat Amey wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare the locust invasion in parts of the country a national disaster.

At the same time Amey has urged the international organizations among other the FAO, IGAD and European Union to assist the government in containing the spread of the dreaded locusts.

“We are urging the government to embark on a massive aerial spraying of the locust before they spread to neighboring counties,” Amey said.

“We are starring at a massive food shortage in the country of the locust invade the rich agricultural regions of this country. The invasion is no longer a ministerial affair but a national concern,” he added.

Addressing the press in Garissa town today Amey termed the locust a menace that was not only destructive to the environment but wipe out farmlands.

“These are insects that can quickly and within no time turn a country into a desert if action is not taken,” he noted.

Dubat said already the locusts have been spotted in Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu and Baringo counties and now threatens so spread southwards.

“Soon they could reach the Kenya’s bread basket counties of Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu. This is a threat to the food security of this country,” Amey said.

Locusts are a major threat to global food security and could adversely impact the livelihoods of farmers in numerous countries. Locusts are grasshopper species that generate devastating swarms.

A Desert locust adult can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, which is about two grams every day.

A very small part of an average swarm (or about one tonne of locusts) eats the same amount of food in one day as about 10 elephants or 25 camels or 2,500 people.