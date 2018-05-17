WHO declares Kenya free from Guinea Worm Disease

Kenya has recorded an important medical milestone after it was officially declared Guinea Worm Disease free by the World Health Organization.

Speaking when she received the WHO certification, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the government remains committed to eliminating sixteen other neglected tropical diseases.

The eradication of Guinea Worm disease is the second such milestone for Kenya after it eradicated small pox.

Kenya made a historical and significant public health milestone in the world, after it received Certification from the World health Organization declaring the country free of the Guinea Worm Disease.

Speaking during the event, SC Kariuki commended the team behind the success adding that they will now focus on eliminating Polio.

Director of Medical Services Dr. Jackson Kioko says the government surveillance of the disease will continue despite the milestone.

The declaration by WHO which was initially made on February 20 this year has made Kenya the 41st country in the WHO African Region to be certified free of the disease.

Guinea-worm disease, is a crippling parasitic disease caused by a long, thread-like worm.

It is transmitted exclusively when people drink stagnant water contaminated with parasite-infected water fleas.

Once inside the body, the larvae can mature into worms that grow up to 1 metre in length.