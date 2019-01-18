Dedan Kimathi and Nelson Mandela busts unveiled

Dedan Kimathi University of technology has set aside a ground to host the busts of Dedan Kimathi, President Nelson Mandela.

Dedan Kimathi and Nelson Mandela respectively fought against colonial rule Kenya apartheid in South Africa.

The occasion also acknowledged the role Albertina Sisulu played in catalyzing the momentum of the anti-Apartheid movement in South Africa in the 1950s.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Amb Amina Mohamed who officiated at the function said all the three we are celebrating today were icons of liberation struggles in Africa who dedicated their lives to fighting the racial oppression and domination of Africans.

“They were phenomenal leaders who embodied tenacity, strength, fortitude and hope during the darkest moments in the history of their respective societies.” she noted.

The two busts that were unveiled depict the heads and neck of Dedan Kimathi and Nelson Mandela.

The occasion was attended by the High Commissioner of South Africa to Kenya, Governor Nyeri County Mutahi Kahiga and his Nyandarua counterpart Mr. Francis Kimemia, Madam Koleka Anita Mqulwana, Nyeri Town MP, Mr. Ngunjiri Wambugu, and widow of Kimathi, Mrs Mukami Kimathi and the Kimathi family

Ambassador Mqulwana said Kenya’s Dedan Kimathi was highly respected by the late Mandela, saying he acted as an inspiration to him against apartheid.

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Ndirangu Kioni said the lives of Kimathi and Mandela served as an inspiration for young people to think beyond their immediate needs and elect to serve mankind as the two freedom fighters did.