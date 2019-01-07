Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech is set to miss the CAF Confederations Cup match against New Star from Cameroon, on Sunday.

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for the Kenyan champions in a 1-1 draw against Mathare United yesterday, after coming on as a second half substitute.

Having joined K’Ogallo this year, Oliech is not eligible to participate in Sunday’s continental match as he is yet to be registered with CAF.

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row after losing to Nigerian side Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

Meanwhile, Mathare United are still perched at the top of the Kenyan Premier League after the first six sounds of the 2018-2019 season.

They remain unbeaten, together with three other teams, Western Stima, who are second on the table, Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks who sit 4th and 5th respectively.

The four unbeaten sides in the Kenyan Premier League are only separated by former champions Tusker FC, who are third on 13 points, just one point behind the top two sides; Mathare and Western Stima.

Tusker have only lost once, winning four and drawing one of the six games they have played so far.

Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks have 12 and 10 points respectively.

Champions Gor Mahia is 8th on the table with 7 points, same as Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards who are 9th and 10th respectively.

Just above Kogalo is Sony and Nzoia who are 6th and 7th on 10 and 9 points respectively. Nakumatt remain rooted at the bottom of the table.