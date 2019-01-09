Dennis Oliech scores his first goal for Gor Mahia

Dennis Oliech scored his first goal for Gor Mahia since his return to the club as the defending champions moved up to 5th position on the Kenyan Premier League table after beating Posta Rangers 2-1 Wednesday evening at the Kasarani stadium.

Oliech, who joined the club recently, netted the winning goal for Kogalo just minutes before the half time whistle.

Charles Momanyi had sent the holders in front in the 28th minute but Francis Nambute leveled for the visitors in the 41st minute before Oliech’s winner.

The win was Gor Mahia third of the season having registered two wins, a draw and two losses in the first five matches of the 2018-2019 season. Kogalo next face Nzoia while Posta Rangers play Chemelil.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspurs say their new stadium will not be ready to host matches until March.

Spurs were originally scheduled to move into the new White Hart Lane stadium in September but the project has suffered construction delays.

The club took their latest decision after an update from contractors. The new ground, which will also host NFL games, has a capacity of 62,062 and is located on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

In December, several thousand season ticket-holders were allowed to explore the South Stand during a fan familiarisation event.

