Deshpande, Gosrani win Nairobi Academy Junior Chess Tournament

Sumit Deshpande and Naiya Gosrani were crowned champions of the Nairobi Academy Junior Chess Tournament, which is the fourth leg of the 2018 Mini Chess series.

Deshpande and Gosrani won the under 18 and 14 years categories respectively, and were among 9 winners of Saturday’s event.

Deshpande won the under 18 years category after beating Brian Irungu who was second and Aguda Lwanga who has been in control of the first three legs held this year.

Naiya Gosrani won the girls under 14 years category, the top most category for the girls, having proved better than Nishi Shah and Sharlyn Kiplagat.

The boys under 14 years category was won by Sunil Subramaniam.

Reeyan Gosrani and Vedhika Sheshadri were the champions of the under 12 years category while Wega Irungu and Sanjay Shah won the under 10 years event.

The under 8 years category was won by Jeremiah Kagambi and Janki Shah.

The 5th round of the Mini Chess series heads to Logos Christian School on the 19th of May this year.

Meanwhile Alex Mwangi and Elsie Gatwiri were crowned champions of the 37th edition of the Mount Kenya Chess Championship held today at the Bishop Gatimu Ngandu girls’ school.

The two won the under 18 years boys and girls categories in the tournament which attracted a total of 584 players.

Alex Mwangi and Abigael Mangeci won the under 16 years category as Alex Kabui and Abigael Wairimu won the under 14 years event.

The under 12 category was won by Aaron Kiprono and Abigael Wairimu while the under 10 years category was won by Albert Moses and Abigael Florence.

Barasa Baraka and Ashley Wanjugu were the best players in the under 8 years category.

The event is organized as part of the chess development programme in Karatina and Nyeri counties.

Tell Us What You Think