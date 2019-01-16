Detectives arrest two terror suspects over Dusit attack

Detectives investigating the Dusit 2 Hotel complex attack have intensified the search for the conspirators of the crime arresting two suspects believed to have played a role in the terror attack.

The operation saw detectives raid a house at Guango estate in Ruaka where one of the gunmen who attacked the complex is said to have been residing for the past nine months.

After the guns went silent at Dusit complex in 14 Riverside, security agencies have now trailed their guns on those who could have worked with the felled terrorists to actualize their evil plans.

On Wednesday, contingents of security personnel pitched camp at Guango estate in Ruaka after residents reported seeing a vehicle believed to have been used in the attack.

The Anti-Terror Police Unit sealed off the area before ransacking a house where one of the terrorists is believed to have been living.

Those investigating the attack believe that the location could have been used to plan and execute the attack.

The man who was identified by residents as Ali Salim was described by residents as a reserved man who always drove the said car; a Toyota Ractis registration number KCN 340E.

He is said to have moved into the three bedroom house in the estate on March 21st last year.

The latest development coming as detectives from Athi River in Machakos County traced a vehicle with the same registration number as the one used by terrorists in the Tuesday attack.

The matching registration numbers attracted the interest of authorities where they located the car at New valley area of Kitengela.

Residents claim the owner of the vehicle is rarely seen and checks in late at night. Detectives were forced to break into the vehicle after attempts to reach its owner failed.

The operation was conducted by combined teams from Athi river , Kitengela police and officers from the directorate of criminal investigations.