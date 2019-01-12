Devolution CS calls for ratification of LREB

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called for the ratification of the 14 member Lake Region Economic Bloc in an effort to actualize the aspirations of respective counties.

While lauding leaders from the 14 counties for achieving remarkable development strides, Wamalwa said such initiatives remain the best bet yet for county administrations to enhance bargaining power for the benefit of their electorate.

The Lake Region Economic Bloc, an initiative of 14 counties, was formed as a means of pursuing stronger trade agreements.

It is an initiative that appears to be producing the desired results with members reporting positive progress.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Speaking at the conclusion of the Bloc’s summit in Kisii county, Devolution CS Wamalwa commended member counties for achieving remarkable development strides.

Wamalwa citing infrastructure, institutionalization of the bloc and transformation of the Lake Victoria as some of the achievements realized.

And with members having expressed their commitment to establish own bank to provide the crucial financial resource, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says the bloc has already signed agreements with the National Treasury, Attorney General and the Central Bank of Kenya.

Oparanya who is also the bloc’s chair commended president Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that sugar farmers be paid their arrears for the cane delivered to their ailing factories.

He said the sugar task force and ministerial committee investigations over challenges facing the sugar industry were near completion and will soon release the report.

Speaking during the summit, Kisii governor James Ongwae said plans are underway to construct a sugar factory at Nyangweta forest in an effort to tap into the potential of the sugar industry.