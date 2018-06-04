Devolution is working, Governors say

Governors remain buoyant that devolution is working saying that tremendous gains have been realized since its inception in 2013.

In its annual status report of devolved units, the council of governors says Counties are injecting necessary resources into service delivery and infrastructure to help Kenyans reap the benefits of devolution as well as realize president Kenyatta’s big four agenda.

Governors have often stood accused for failing to account for billions of shillings disbursed by the National government as well revenues collected in the counties since the advent of devolution in 2013.

Despite the criticism governors are putting a brave face, arguing that there have been tremendous gains especially over the last year.

The status report indicates a significant reduction in recurrent expenditure such as sitting allowances and travel expenditure.

There has been concerns that as currently mapped out, counties have been unable to attract foreign investments and that there is need to restructure devolution to create a three tier system of governance to make counties economically attractive.

The Council of Governors has in the meantime called for the enactment of legislation that will ensure institutionalization of the intergovernmental relations bodies that will help support devolution.

The Governors have in the meantime reaffirmed their commitment to streamline their agendas to those of the President to help realize the Big Four Agenda.

Meanwhile, a leadership row pitting Kiambu County governor Ferdinand Waititu and his deputy James Nyoro is threatening to degenerate into a crisis with the latter accusing his boss of frustrating his efforts.

In a culmination of weeks of unease between the two leaders, Nyoro is accusing Ferdinand Waititu of antagonizing him in an alleged plot to have him pushed out of office.

In what is bound to worsen an already strained relationship between the two leaders, Nyoro is accusing Waititu of incompetence in heading the county; an insufficiency he says has already cost the county.