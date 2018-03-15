Diamond partners with Safaricom to launch album

SONGA by Safaricom partnered with top Tanzanian performer Diamond Platnumz for the launch of his latest album ‘A boy from Tandale’ on Wednesday.

The singer during a press conference held at the Kenya National Theatre said that the 18-track album was a tribute to his humble beginnings in Tandale, a slum in Tanzania where he was raised and where he discovered his talent.

Diamond, who has been dubbed the “King of East African Pop,” enjoys a large fan base in Kenya, and plans to feature Grammy Nominated R&B artist Omarion.

Safaricom Director of Consumer Business, Sylvia Mulinge said that they were pleased that Diamond had chosen to show his appreciation of Kenyan fans by not only launching his album in Nairobi, but also partnering with one of the strongest Kenyan brands to celebrate all the work that has gone into putting the record together.

“When we launched SONGA just over a month ago, we promised to deliver the latest African hits to music fans, and to honour our own music talent by availing a wide catalogue of African music on the app,” she said.

“This launch is a show of our commitment to doing exactly that, as we seek to transform SONGA into the music streaming platform of choice,” added Ms. Mulinge.

Local artists whose music is available on the app include: Sauti Sol, Mercy Masika, Nyashinsky and Eric Wainaina, among others.

It also includes international artists such as Wizkid, Camila Cabello, Usher, Chris Brown, Beyoncé and Davido, and will soon feature more.

A boy from Tandale will be available on the SONGA platform from Friday and will feature artists such as Tanzanian vocalist Vanessa Mdee, Grammy Award winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, American stars Rick Ross, Omarion and Ne-Yo and Nigerian songbird Tiwa Savage, among other African artists.