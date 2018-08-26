DP dismisses claims of Jubilee party collapse

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed naysayers who have predicted the collapse of ruling Jubilee Party.

The DP claims the sentiments are being peddled by his opponents who are keen to see him and President Uhuru Kenyatta go separate ways.

He however says the foundations of the ruling party remain strong even as he maintained that the party will outlive the prophets of doom to spearhead the transformation of the country.

Over the last few months, talk has been rife to the effect that jubilee party is teetering on the brink of collapse, just close to two years after it was formed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Some people have been quick to insinuate that the president and his deputy who are leader and deputy party leader of the ruling party are no longer reading from the same script.

Speaking at Kamarich African Inland Church (AIC) in Aldai, Nandi County, the Deputy President said Jubilee was formed on a strong foundation of unity and development.

He noted that some leaders who had benefitted in the past from politics based on ethnic affiliations were now fighting back as Jubilee was successfully implementing its agenda for the country.

He said the rumors are being peddled by his detractors who constantly long for the day he will sever ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He however says their wishes will not see the light of day given that Jubilee Party and his relationship with President Kenyatta are established on a firm foundation.

Meanwhile, the deputy president’s political allies have punched holes in a recent survey by IPSOS on corruption that continues to draw criticism.

They claim attempts to malign Ruto by dragging his name through the mud are motivated by the realization that he is leading the race for the country’s top seat come the 2022 general elections.