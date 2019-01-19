DP Ruto affirms govts commitment in preserving water towers

Deputy President William Ruto has affirmed the government’s commitment in preserving all water towers in the country in an effort to avert desertification.

Ruto revealed that 2,500 people who had encroached on Mau forest have already been evicted as part of the efforts to conserve the Mau forest and called on leaders to stop politicizing the matter.

The Deputy President was speaking at the funeral service of Samuel Ole Koriata, a prominent administrator cum politician in Narropil, Narok County.

He cautioned leaders against politicizing issues of environmental conservation and pitting communities against each other adding that concerted efforts are needed in the war against forest destruction.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Ruto revealed that 2,500 people who had encroached on Mau forest have been evicted as part of the efforts to conserve the Mau forest.

He made the remarks at the funeral service of Samuel ole Koriata, a prominent administrator cum politician, which was held at his Narropil home, Ololunga, Narok County on Saturday which was attended by a host of leaders.

The leaders echoed the sentiments of the Deputy President and agreed to work together to support the conservation of the Mau forest without inciting communities.

They also praised the government’s development initiatives among the Maa community, singling out improved road network, and connection of electricity to households among other development projects.

The leaders eulogized the late Koriata as a great leader who played a leading role on matters of leadership and administration.