DP Ruto breaks silence on Uhuru’s executive order

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order appointing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to supervise and coordinate all national government development programmes.

The DP on his official twitter handle has asked all state officers to comply with the order for purposes of effective implementation of projects and efficient communication.

In the new appointment, Matiang’i will report directly to the president, and he will also oversee the implementation of all government projects.

The committee mandated to supervise the execution of government programmes will comprise all Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

As the Chairperson, Matiang’i will answer directly to President Uhuru and supervise the Big 4 Agenda.

“GoK officers at all levels should align their operations to the ORDER issued by HE the President setting up committees at the county, regional, national (technical)and national (cabinet) for purposes of effective implementation of projects & programmes and efficient communication” the DP tweeted.

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich will be the Vice-Chairperson of the committee working alongside a technical team chaired by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and deputized by his Treasury counterpart Kamau Thugge.

The president’s move continues to draw mixed reactions from a cross-section of leaders with some of Deputy President William Ruto allies accusing the president of sidelining his own deputy.

However, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has thrown her weight behind the order and cautioned Kenyans against politicizing ongoing reforms in government.

Kariuki says the recent executive order by the President was in the best interest of the country as it will ensure effective service delivery to the citizenry.

The Cabinet Secretary was speaking in Embu.

