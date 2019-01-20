DP Ruto calls on churches to support Building Bridges Initiative

Deputy President William Ruto has asked churches to support the Building Bridges Initiative as part of the Government efforts of uniting Kenyans.

Dr Ruto said the unity efforts that started in 2013 aimed at bringing all Kenyans together irrespective of their ethnic and political persuasions were progressing well.

Speaking at the African Inland Church (AIC), Pipeline in Embakasi South, Nairobi, on Sunday, Dr Ruto said it is through peace and unity that the country can achieve its development targets.

“We resolved in 2013 to bring all Kenyans together by eliminating politics based on tribes and build bridges of friendship and brotherhood and engage in development aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

He went on: “We want to engage in activities that can address the cost of living among Kenyans, manage cost of health and create employment opportunities for our youths through the implementation of the Big Four agenda.”

The Deputy President was accompanied by his wife Rachel, MPs, Nixon Korir (Langata), George Theuri (Embakasi West), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Charles Kanyi (Starehe).

Dr Ruto also urged churches to continue partnering with the Government in implementing its development agenda for the country.

He said the Government recognizes the important role played by churches in complementing its efforts especially in the provision of services to Kenyans, saying it is through concerted efforts that challenges facing the country can be addressed.

“We should work and partner in addressing challenges facing the country including eradication of hunger and poverty so that we have a country that is beneficial to all its citizen irrespective of religion, political or economic status,” said Dr Ruto.

He asked churches to pray for the country’s leaders from from the presidency to the grassroots level so that they can unite and speak with one voice in the implementation of the Big Four agenda.

“Our core mission as Government is to unite the country and change the lives of its people. We also want to see all our children in schools and no one remains at home,” said Dr Ruto.