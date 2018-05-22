DP Ruto calls for sobriety among Governors and Senators

County leaders have been challenged to put aside their political differences and engage constructively to realize development at the devolved units.

Deputy President William Ruto has warned continued friction, and acrimony between county leaders and senators, was recipe for disaster.

He called for constructive and inclusive talks as well as public participation geared towards realizing the devolution dream.

The DP was speaking at the 3rd annual legislative summit in Mombasa.

County assembly members and senators convened for the week long legislative summit in the coastal town of Mombasa.

Deputy president William Ruto officiating the start of the conference warned county leaders against political bickering that was slowing down development in the counties.

He cautioned the devolution dream was threatened by an increase in mismanagement of funds calling for sharpened audit mechanisms to bring to book those looting from the public coffers.

At the same time the question of equal and fair allocation of development funds took centre stage with county assembly members calling for fast racking of the law.

The MCAs are demanding equal allocation of car grants, staffing and a pension scheme for members who have served for two terms.

The DP pointed out the government will inject 35 billion shillings towards their pension fund.

The senate leadership pledged to fast-track legislation to realize some of their concerns, even as they urged county leaders to uphold constitutionalism and ensure service delivery.

The devolution summit ends on this Friday.