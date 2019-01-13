DP Ruto dismisses claims of rift in Jubilee Party

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims of a leadership crisis in the ruling Jubilee party as a farce.

Ruto says the party remains united in its quest to have President Kenyatta deliver on his development agenda daring those dissatisfied with the resolve to leave the party.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for the ruling jubilee party with structural cracks threatening to crumble a party with a controlling stake in parliament.

The dissenting opinion reached tipping point when party vice-chair David Murathe resigned.

But amid uncertainty over the future of the party, DP Ruto is attributing the state of affairs to propagandists intent on derailing the party from actualizing its agenda as outlined by president Uhuru Kenyatta development plan.

Speaking after a church service at Joy Celebrations Church in Naivasha, Ruto dismissed as fictitious claims that there are leadership wrangles within the Jubilee party.

Ruto saying there is no room for prophets of doom advising those dissatisfied to leave Jubilee for other parties.

Ruto instead directing all elected Jubilee leaders to focus on the Big Four agenda and stop the 2022 succession politics.

Leaders at the event supported the deputy president in his calls for a change of narrative.

Ruto says plans are underway to construct an Industrial park in Naivasha which is expected to offer job opportunities for the local community.