DP Ruto dismisses Jubilee Government fallout claims

Deputy President William Ruto has dispelled rumors of a possible fallout with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the Government is unshakable.

Ruto says the narrative that the ruling jubilee party is on the rocks is a creation of people intent on distracting the government’s development agenda.

Ruto was in Narok County for the second day running in a charm offensive as he seeks to consolidate his support in his yard.

And speaking a fundraiser at Sogoo in Narok South constituency Ruto was dismissed claims that the Jubilee party has hit turbulence after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The Deputy President said those pushing the narrative are tribal chiefs and false prophets who have nothing positive for the Country.

According to Ruto, Jubilee was not formed to win elections but to improve the lives of Kenyans.

Leaders in attendance among them Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja echoed Ruto’s sentiments saying those thinking that Jubilee was poised to break were day-dreaming.

Speaking separately National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale also downplayed claims of a fall out within the ranks of the party saying they remain united and focused on delivering their campaign pledges.