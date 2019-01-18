DP Ruto urges judiciary to discharge its mandate diligently

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the judicial arm of the Government to discharge its mandate diligently and in accordance with the Constitution.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans have confidence in the work of the judiciary, saying it was its responsibility to discharge its duties independently and in accordance with the law.

The Deputy President made the remarks on Friday at Thogoto Teachers College, in Kiambu County, during the funeral service of the late Prof Abel Gitau Mugenda, the husband of Prof Olive Mugenda, a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Amb Amina Mohammed(Education), Chief Justice David Maraga, Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu)and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua).

Others were MPs Moses Kuria (GatunduSouth), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Sabina Chege (Women Rep, Muranga), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Beth Mugo (nominated) among others.

“I want Chief Justice to know that we have confidence in the judiciary. It is the expectation of all Kenyans that it will discharge its duties in accordance with the mandate given in the Constitution. That’s all,” said Dr Ruto.

He added: “We do not expect judiciary to do anything less or more because we believe in independence since we are all(Executive, Legislature and Judiciary) interdependent.”

The Deputy President, at the same time,said the Government would continue to review and reform the education sector to be relevant to the needs of Kenyans.

He said the implementation of the new competency based curriculum was on course.

“We are confident to roll out the new education system, starting with grade one to four. We want to have a system that responds to the needs and requirements of our nation,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said the Government was moving closer to 100 percent transition of students from standard eight to form one this year.

Despite the challenges hindering the 100percent transition move, the Deputy President said the Government would do everything possible to ensure its resolve becomes a reality.

“It is better for us to manage crisis of students in schools than at home. We will deal with the challenges and ensure all children are in school to attain knowledge and skills,” said Dr Ruto.

The leaders eulogized the late Prof Mugenda as a great scholar and articulate writer who has helped many professionals learn the process of doing research, monitoring and evaluation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in a speech read for him by the Deputy President described the late Prof Mugenda as a great scholar who imparted young people with the skills and knowledge particularly on research.

“The late Prof Mugenda’s love of sharing knowledge by publishing several books and sharing skills endured him to many people. May God give courage to the family and Kenyans in general during this difficult time to bear the loss,” said President Kenyatta.

Dr Ruto said the late Prof Mugenda made a great contribution to the education sector through research work.

“The loss of Prof Mugenda is not just to the family and academic fraternity but the country at large,” said Dr Ruto.

Amb Mohammed and Governor Kimemia described the late Prof Mugenda as a great education leader, saying his role in the development of the sector is laudable.

Mr Maraga said the late Prof Mugenda touched the lives of many people besides the books he authored.

“We are here to mourn a great Kenyan whose humility was profound,” said Mr Maraga.

Prof Leah Maranga, former Vice Chancellor Nazarene University described the late Prof Mugenda as humble and generous.

“Prof Mugenda was humble but his actions were beyond comprehension,” said Prof Maranga.