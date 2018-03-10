Ruto: President Kenyatta-Raila meeting sets pace for reconciliation

Jubilee leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have lauded the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga saying it sets the pace for peace and reconciliation.

Ruto termed the move as a positive stride towards national reconciliation, urging other NASA leaders to follow suit.

This comes as a section of Jubilee leaders dismissed talk that the meeting between the duo complicated the DP’s 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto who was in Nyandarua for the launch of a tree planting exercise in the region, said the talks between government and opposition spelt a new dawn for the country.

At the same time the DP said time has come for the country to unite and move forward cautioning against frustrating efforts made in bringing the two leaders to the table.

The leaders were also quick to allay talk that the new found alliance between Kenyatta and Odinga presidents a political matrix in the 2022 race.

Friday’s announcement has set in motion an ambitious programme that will grease points of frictions that have antagonized the country since independence.

