Deputy President William Ruto Ruto has pledged to spearhead national cohesion and unity even as he seeks the top seat come 2022.

Ruto who was in Kwale to commission the 70 kilometer Shimoni-Vanga-Lunga Lunga road directed the contractor to ensure that local youth from the area are give priority in employment opportunities in 3.2 billion shillings project.

Residents of Kanana in Lunga Lunga constituency welcomed in pomp and colour Deputy President William Ruto’s visit on Monday, when he landed in the area with good news.

Ruto was in the area to launch a 3.2 Billion Shillings project that will see a 70 km road tarmac constructed from Shimoni to Lunga Lunga, a two years project that will offer hundreds of employment opportunities to the local youth.

Locals lauding the initiative terming it a game change for commerce and industry in the fishing and tourism region.

The Deputy head of challenging young people to enroll for training in the nearby Shimoni, Msambweni and Kinango Technical Training colleges, assuring them of job openings upon completion.

Ruto promised to see that the Shimoni port is revamped to serve the area.

Lunga Lunga Mp Khatib Mwashetani led local leaders to hip praises on the Deputy President for promising to stand by him.