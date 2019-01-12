DP Ruto, Raila vow to uphold cohesion

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga Saturday shared a platform ending weeks of speculation over the political relationship between the two.

The duo were among dignitaries who graced the installation of Reverend Philip Subira Anyolo as the Archbishop of Kisumu Metropolitan catholic Diocese vowed to work together to move the country forward.

Leaders from across the political divide have pledged to put aside their differences in order to move the country forward.

Led by the Deputy President William Ruto the leaders who were speaking in Kisumu said the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was a unifying factor which they all supported.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Ruto was categorical that it was time to move the country to the next level peacefully.

In a colorful ceremony at the Uzima University College to install the newly appointed Archbishop of Kisumu diocese, Bishop Philip Subira Anyolo, Raila and other leaders who included Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula applauded the President for the ongoing developments across the country.

Bishop Phillip Anyolo who was appointed in November last year by Pope Francis was previously the bishop of Homa Bay diocese. He takes over from Bishop Zacheaus Okoth who retired after serving the Catholic Church for over five decades.

Tell Us What You Think