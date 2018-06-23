DP Ruto says jubilee is focused on implementing manifesto

Deputy President William Ruto now says he is not worried about 2022 succession politics but focused on delivering the Jubilee manifesto.

Speaking in Moi Naikarra secondary school in Narok County during a fundraiser, Ruto called on leaders to prioritize development projects, a yard stick which he says, will be used by the electorate to identify leaders come the next general elections.

Ruto spent the better part of Saturday in Narok County, at a fundraiser for Moi Naikarra secondary school.

And here 2022 succession politics dominated the discourse with Ruto maintaining he is focused on delivering the Jubilee pre-election pledges.

Ruto at the expressed concern with leaders whom he claimed were using propaganda to undermine the development record of the government.

And while he kept off politics, leaders accompanying him could not shy away from discussing the next general elections, vowing to marshal support for Ruto’s presidential ambition.

Their vote of confidence for the Deputy President coming as a section of Nairobi ODM legislators dared their Coast counterparts who have openly supported Ruto presidential bid to leave the party and seek fresh mandate from the electorate.