DP Ruto tells opposition ‘evil plot’ will fail

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the opposition to stop using the handshake to undermine other leaders.

He said their partners were using the new-found friendship to sow division and eventually break Jubilee party through out-dated political games.

“We all agreed to join hands and serve Kenyans; we did not come together to quarrel or plot dirty schemes against each other,” said the Deputy President.

Speaking in Kisii and Kakamega Counties on Saturday, Dr Ruto said the “evil plot” will fail.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He asked leaders in the opposition to fine-tune their approach to politics to be in harmony with the needs of the country.

“They must shun stale politics that is hinged on tribalism, hatred and division and, instead, focus on issues that will transform the lives of Kenyans,” added Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi MPs Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Justus Murunga (Matungu) and Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo).

Other legislators present were Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi),

John Oyioka (Bonchari), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba).

Others were former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

The MPs regretted that more than a year since the handshake took place, opposition leaders had opted not to exploit the opportunity to further development in Kenya.

Instead, they claimed, the handshake was being used by selfish leaders to push for their political interests.

“We are all aware President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy have been walking and working together. Prior to the 2017 elections, Dr Ruto was a good man. In their eyes, today, he is perceived as bad,” said the South Mugirango MP.

He noted that the plans to impeach the Deputy President will fail “because it is a scheme aimed at creating power vacuum for political failures”.

Mr Shinali said opposition leaders were not interested in the development of the country, adding that the fight against Dr Ruto is a plot to engage in premature politics.

“We are not interested in politics; we want to focus on issues that will make the lives of the people better,” he noted.

Mr Khalwale observed that the Senator James Orengo-led group is fighting Dr Ruto with the hope of slicing his popularity in favour of opposition chief Raila Odinga.

“We know you (Orengo) are not fighting corruption; you are looking for an easy way to popularise your leader.”

On his part, Mr Washiali said Jubilee leaders had learnt that the Opposition had hidden agenda in the handshake.

“Raila should now focus on his party and play his role as the opposition leader,” said the Mumias East MP.

Despite the fight against Dr Ruto, Mr Maangi said “our focus is stead on him because of his development track record”.

“Jubilee is united and is paying attention at meeting its promises. The party also has a clear succession plan. We will not allow it to disintegrated by outsiders,” said Mr Waititu.