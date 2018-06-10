DP Ruto urges politicians to unite for development sake

Deputy President William Ruto is calling on warring communities in the Kerio Valley to embrace peace and reconciliation.

Ruto says retrogressive cultural practices like cattle rustling have only acted to derail development in the region.

Deputy President William Ruto was in Laikipia County, an area that has been on the limelight for all bad reasons cattle rustling and banditry incidents topping the list.

A state of affairs that the Deputy President said was being fueled by idleness on the part of children who should be in school.

Sentiments supported by leaders present, who praised the ongoing peace efforts by the Government between communities living in the area.

Ruto at the same time called on Kenyans to embrace peace and reconciliation adding that the handshake between President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga was a clear indication that the Government was committed to unity and peace of all Kenyans.

Meanwhile, embattled Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has threatened to make public names of politicians he says are behind mega scandals within government departments

Speaking at Kola ward in Kalama,Machakos town constituency Mutua at the same time linked the nullification of his victory by the court of appeal to his 2022 presidential bid.

In Baringo County, Low voter turnout marred the Jubilee party primaries in Baringo South, ahead of a by election slated in August.

Three Jubilee officials were injured early in the morning after goons attacked them as they were transporting ballot papers to polling stations across the constituency.

Charles Kamuren, Mark Kiptoo, Eunice Lepario and Joseph Tarus were battling out for party’s flag bearer.