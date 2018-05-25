DP Ruto urges speedy probe in NYS, NCPB scandals

Deputy President William Ruto is warning that tough action will be taken against those found to have participated in corruption that has seen Kenyans lose billions of shillings in the National Youth Service and National Cereals and Produce Board scandals.

Ruto who was in Kisii called on the Director of Public Prosecution and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to move fast and bring the suspects to book.

The simultaneous NYS 9 billion shillings and the National and cereals produce board 1.2 billion shillings scandals adds to the growing corruption statistics in the country.

The mega scam drawing sharp reactions from Kenyans even from the second in command Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto who was in Kisii County during the graduation ceremony of St Paul’s Teachers Training College Nyabururu, called for arrest and persecution off all those involved in the two scandal.

The Deputy President called on the Director of Public Prosecution and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to move fast and nail the suspects.

Ruto in particular took issue with how money meant for farmers in the ministry of agriculture ended up in the hands of brokers and businessmen.

Leaders present vowed to support Deputy President’s quest for top leadership in 2022.

Ruto has in the meantime said that the government had set aside resources to boost infrastructure in Kisii County.

He said a modern Cancer Centre would be set up at the Kisii Hospital, a project that would be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in November.

