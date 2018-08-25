DP Ruto wants Kenyans to shun political differences

Deputy President William Ruto wants leaders to shun their political differences and unite in developing Kenya.

He said poverty levels need to go down, more jobs created, healthcare made better, food supply increased, clean drinking water accessible to all, roads modernised and education availed to all Kenyans.

Speaking in Machakos Saturday during the installation of Right Reverend Norman King’oo as the Bishop of Machakos Catholic Diocese, the deputy president said by building bridges of friendship, the country would be united and focused on people-centred issues. He called on the church to support the government in making Kenya a better country for all.

This was the first time DP Ruto and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Ruto and Musyoka were sharing a public podium since the prayer breakfast meeting in May when the Jubilee and NASA teams publicly apologized to each other over their antagonism in the 2017 elections.

While lauding the Deputy President for his commitment in transforming Kenya, King’oo however regretted that some Kenyans were still suffering from poverty yet “God has given us enough resources”.

On his part, Cardinal John Njue noted that the handshake opportunity should be put to the benefit of Kenyans. Born in 1952 in Kathiani, Machakos County, Bishop King’oo was ordained priest in 1988.

In June 1998, he was appointed the bishop of Bungoma, and two months later, ordained the bishop of Bungoma.

He becomes the fourth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Machakos after Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana-a-Nzeki, the late Bishop Urbanus Joseph Kioko and Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde.