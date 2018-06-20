DP William Ruto says he is ready for a lifestyle audit

Deputy President, William Ruto, says he is ready to undertake a lifestyle audit in the wake of rumours over the source of his wealth.

Ruto Wednesday said he will be among the first civil servants to submit himself to the new scheme announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the latest efforts aimed at fighting corruption in the country.

Ruto was in Mombasa for the 43rd annual Kenya Secondary School Heads Conference where over 8,000 delegates are attending the forum.

The Government has promised to allocate additional funds to fast track the enrolment of new teachers, increased capitation for free day secondary education, increased numbers in NHIF medical scheme enrolment, expansion of school infrastructure as well as improving the capacity of governance in schools.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Ruto called on teachers to be the lead agents in transforming the country by upholding integrity.

Meanwhiel, Statehouse Deputy Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, has maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta is fully committed to the ongoing fight against rampant corruption in the country.

Addressing the press at statehouse Nairobi Wednesday, for the first time since her appointment by the president, Ms Dena said President Kenyatta’s regime is dedicated to ensuring the vice is eliminated.

She said the president’s directive on lifestyle audit of public servants shows his zeal to fight corruption.

She said all constitutional agencies mandated to fight corruption have been directed to move swiftly and ensure all culprits are brought to book.

At the same time the Statehouse Deputy Spokesperson defended the 2018/2019 budget which has been criticized by some quarters of being anti-poor. Kanze said the budget aims at helping the government achieve its plans on the big four agenda.