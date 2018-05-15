DPP warns officers over delaying prosecution of cases

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has warned officers who deliberately prolong prosecution of cases that they risk being jailed over the delays.

Speaking at the Nakuru GK Prison during the launch of the second phase of the case review programme, the DPP said that it is unfortunate that many suspects are remanded for too long due to delays in prosecution of their cases.

Haji decried lack of an integrated criminal justice system, slow trials and inadequate legal representations as some of the factors leading to backlog of cases. He pledged to adopt strategic interventions to reverse the trend.

The DPP further said that his department was working in collaboration with the Judiciary to implement alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in order to enhance speedy disposal of cases.

He further said that the case review programme was intended to identify gaps in the justice system with a view to identifying best practices and exclusivity of all stakeholders.

He assured the remandees that the DPP was committed to ensuring justice is served.

The national case review program launched in January to relook at all pending cases in prisons in efforts to address backlog will be concluded this Friday.

The case review initiative is aimed at decongesting prisons by identifying cases that need expediting and proposing feasible and a practical strategies for the office of the director of public prosecutions to expedite the said cases.

The review process will be concluded on Friday.