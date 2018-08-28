Drama ensued at the Kiawambeu water treatment plant in Murang’a following a clash between the staff of the Muranga Water and Sanitation Company and the Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria over disconnection of water in Murang’a town.

The two parties have been clashing over the management of water services in the County with Wa Iria threatening to transfer MUWASCO’s mandates to the county government until the stand-off is resolved.

There has been a brewing wrangle pitting the Muranga County government and the Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company, MUWASCO, over water tariffs.

This saw Muranga Governor Mwanga wa Iria fire Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company board chair Peter Munga and appointed professor Joseph Kimura to take his position.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union yesterday staged a protest over the proposed tariffs while accusing the county government of over stepping its mandate by interfering with the water supply in the county.

The protest towards governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s office would however be disrupted by rowdy youth prompting action from the police.

Wa Iria is accusing MUWASCO of mismanaging water services in the county, a wrangle that led to disconnection of water to Murang’a town.

Wa Iria would later visit the Kiawambeu water treatment plant where he flashed out MUWASCO staff and announced that the county government will be taking over water services in the county.

Water Services Regulatory Board and the Kenya County Government Workers Union are protesting the Murang’a County government’s move to lower water tariffs for residents to a flat rate of Ksh 200 per 6,000 litres of water.