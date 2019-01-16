Drama unfolds at Mombasa court as proceedings brought to standstill

Drama unfolded at Mombasa court as proceedings came to a standstill when a senior Mombasa lawyer Kinywa Muyaa stood before Mombasa resident magistrate Martin Rabera seeking permission to serve a man claiming to be an FBI agent Samir Gulamabbas Baloo..

Kinywa said he was seeking to serve the accused while in the dock as the accused had evaded to be served for a period of one year in another case in which he is facing child negligence in Tononoka children’s court.

However, his lawyer objected arguing that the move will prejudice the ongoing criminal case and is an ill motive to paint their client as someone who evades the justice process.

The magistrate directed that the suspect be served.

Samir Gulamabbas Baloo was charged last month for threatening to kill his wife Noreen Kosar Gulam by pointing a gun on her head.

According to the charge sheet the accused committed the offense on diverse dates of June 6 and 26 2018 at their home in Nyali.