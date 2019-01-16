Drama unfolds at Mombasa court as proceedings brought to standstill

Written By: Micheal Njuguna
234

Samir Gulamabbas Baloo was charged last month for threatening to kill his wife Noreen Kosar Gulam by pointing a gun on her head. 
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Drama unfolded at Mombasa court as proceedings came to a standstill when a senior Mombasa lawyer Kinywa Muyaa stood before Mombasa resident magistrate Martin Rabera seeking permission to serve a man claiming to be an FBI agent Samir Gulamabbas Baloo..

Kinywa said he was seeking to serve the accused while in the dock as the accused had evaded to be served for a period of one year in another case in which he is facing child negligence in Tononoka children’s court.

Also Read  Transformer vandal in Uasin Gishu to serve 18 years in prison

However, his lawyer objected arguing that the move will prejudice the ongoing criminal case and is an ill motive to paint their client as someone who evades the justice process.

Also Read  Baringo leaders want NCIC to take stern action against inciters

The magistrate directed that the suspect be served.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Samir Gulamabbas Baloo was charged last month for threatening to kill his wife Noreen Kosar Gulam by pointing a gun on her head.

Also Read  Raila, Ngilu condole with families who lost their loved ones

According to the charge sheet the accused committed the offense on diverse dates of June 6 and 26 2018 at their home in Nyali.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR