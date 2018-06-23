Duale to make public those behind counterfeit sugar scandal

The faces behind the importation of counterfeit sugar could be made public on Monday when a joint sitting of the agriculture and cooperative committees of the national assembly commence a probe on the matter.

Leader of majority in the National assembly Aden Duale says he has forwarded names of the barons to the two committees tasked with investigating the ongoing sugar scandal.

Duale spoke even as the crackdown on illegal sugar continued Saturday where hundreds of bags of sugar were confiscated in a warehouse in Mombasa.

This comes a day after the arrest of Kenya Bureau of Standards boss Charles Ongwae in the ongoing war against counterfeits, majority leader Aden Duale says more dirt will be revealed beginning Monday.

Duale says those behind the importation of contaminated sugar must be held accountable.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards had on Thursday admitted that sugar samples tested so far had high levels of copper, raising fears over the health of Kenyans who could have consumed the product.

On Saturday, the government continued with its crackdown on contraband, sealing off a go down in Mombasa where 80,000 bags of sugar were recovered.

Hydery P. Ltd however says it is running a legitimate business claiming that the impounded sugar has been imported legally.

Mombasa Urban division OCPD Eliud Munare says tests will be conducted to ascertain whether or not the sugar is fit for human consumption.