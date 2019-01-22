Dusit complex now accessible

The 14 Riverside Drive complex has been opened six days after a terror attack that left 21 people dead and scores injured.

The gates have opened to workers, public and motorists to pick up their cars and belongings.

14 Riverside is home to local offices of international companies including BASF, Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt Benckiser, Pernod Ricard, Dow Chemical and SAP, as well as the DusitD2 hotel, part of the Thai hotel group Dusit Thani.

Some of the vehicles that had been parked at the facility went up in flames after the attackers hurled grenades at them.

A floral tribute for the dusitD2 terror attack victims is set for 3.05pm at 14 Riverside main driveway.

This is the exact time the attack took place, when six terrorists arrived at the complex by car, shot their way past guards, threw bombs at vehicles in the car park and entered the building.

One of the terrorists blew himself up outside the secret garden restaurant.

The other five terrorists were eliminated by Kenyan security forces ending the siege.

Meanwhile, the family of an officer who was killed in the 14 Riverside Drive attack says they will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses on Wednesday at All Saints Cathedral Nairobi.

In an advert in the local dailies by the government said the funeral service for Japhet Nuru, 26, will be held in Taita –Taveta County on Saturday, January 26th, 2019.

Nuru was among the team of the elite officers who rescued more than 700 people after five terrorists attacked the DusitD2 Complex last Tuesday at 3 pm.

A total of 21 people died while scores were left injured.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i met with the officer’s family last Friday in Ruaraka to thank them for their son’s service during the Riverside attack.

Contributions may be channeled to M-Pesa pay bill number 566010 A/C no Japhet Funeral Fund.