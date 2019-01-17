Dusit terror attack death toll rises to 21

The death toll from DusitD2 terror attack in Nairobi has risen to 21.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet says a police officer is among those who died after succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Those who lost their lives include 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American and three other victims of African descent who yet to be identified.

He said security forces managed to kill all the five terrorists carried out the Nairobi attack.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Further, Boinnet confirmed that two key suspects believed to have facilitated the attack have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

Some 28 injured people have been admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi.

“Six other bodies were found at the scene. One Police Officer succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. 28 persons were admitted in various hospitals in Nairobi….5 terrorists were eliminated” he told journalists.

Two key suspects believed to have facilitated the attack and are in custody assisting Police with the investigations.

“We wish to thank all Kenyans for the patience and cooperation during the course of our operations. I also wish to commend our gallant officers and other members of the multi-agency security teams as well as emergency response teams and our hospitals who supported us during the operations for the work well done” added the IG.

Boinnet has made an appeal to all Kenyans to continue cooperating with the Police and all security agents in their joint effort to counter terrorism as well as all form of crime.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday morning announced the terrorist attack at 14 Riverside Drive over, with all the terrorists having been killed.

About 700 people were rescued from the compound since the start of the attack on Tuesday through the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The government has declared the country safe and urged Kenyans to continue with their activities.