Dusit terror suspects to know fate Tuesday

Six suspects accused of playing a role in the 14 Riverside terrorist attack will know their fate on Tuesday when the court will rule on their bail application.

Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku is expected to deliver the ruling with the prosecution requesting to detain them for a further 30 days to complete investigations.

The suspects through their lawyers had argued that the 30 days the prosecution had Sort through a Miscellaneous Application was too long.

The development comes a day after the court ordered that another suspect accused of acquiring the car insurance for the vehicle that was used by the terrorists to carry out the attack remain in police custody for 15 days.

On Thursday, the suspects who include a law student and a staff at the Diamond Trust Bank were paraded in court for financially facilitating the Dusit attack.

Sophia Njoki Mbogo who is the Diamond Trust Bank manager at Eastleigh branch in her replying affidavit has denied any association between herself and the five suspects whom she claims do not operate bank accounts with Diamond Trust Bank Limited as alleged by the prosecution.

Elsewhere, The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has expressed their concerns over the attacks directed towards the judiciary that they are an impediment to the war against corruption.

Speaking to the press at the Milimani law courts they said that they prosecute cases according to the evidence presented.

In a statement signed by the president of KMJA Lady justice Jacquelin Kamau and read by their Secretary General Derrick Kutto they urged the public not to fall prey to the twister narrative that they are hindering the corruption war.

They assured the public that they are committed in the fight against corruption and determine all cases based on merit and uphold the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution.