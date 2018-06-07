EAC to review Common External Tariff within a year

The East African Community – EAC is set to review the Common External Tariff within the next one year to ease doing business in the region.

EAC Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says bloc is prioritizing elimination of non-tariff barriers to support the regional integration process.

The value of Kenyan exports to the EAC region declined from 122 billion shillings in 2016 to 114 billion shillings in 2017 occasioned by stiff competition from Asia and contraband goods as well as partner states establishing manufacturing plants producing similar products.

The trading bloc plans to revise the Common External Tariff in the next one year that will be more effective and predictable to ease doing business.

He says the integration process will be supported by sustained investment in infrastructure and improvement in the service sector.

On plans by EAC member countries to adopt a single currency, Munya says formation of a monetary institute made up of the EAC central bank governors is a great platform for partner states to harmonize monetary and fiscal policies as well as come up with an EAC financial payment system.

The EAC has embarked on a 100 day rapid result initiative program that seeks to sensitize the public on the importance and benefits of regional integration.