EACC blames dishonest leaders for runaway graft

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission – EACC now says election of leaders with questionable credentials is a drawback to the fight against corruption.

Whilst exonerating itself from allegations of non-performance, the anti-graft agency says that the country finds itself in the present situation because Kenyans have entrusted resources to persons with questionable characters.

The possible loss of billions of taxpayers’ money in several government departments is currently under investigation by government agencies mandated with the task.

Whereas the offices of Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions are seen to be performing, the Ethics and Anti Corruption commission appears sidelined from the ongoing purge.

EACC however appears keen to shift the focus on what it is doing to the role of the public in the war on corruption.

Responding to a barrage of criticism on social media Thursday morning, EACC disclosed that the greatest challenge facing the country is election of leaders with questionable characters.

“When you elect leaders who lack integrity, you undermine the fight against corruption and unethical conduct, because you are entrusting your resources to questionable characters. Make a positive choice and change today,” EACC said on its twitter account.

But the commission has hugely been blamed for clearing the said individuals. Faced with this question, EACC says it does not clear anyone to run for office but rather make recommendations to the relevant agencies.

EACC saying that it is the onus of the agencies to work on the recommendations made.”

The Eliud Wabukala led body insists that the war on graft is a multi-agency effort where “EACC only investigates, and forwards cases to the office of the DPP for prosecution while the Courts Adjudicate.”