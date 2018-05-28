EACC challenged to prioritise fight against corruption

Attorney General Justice Kihara Kariuki has challenged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to prioritize the needs of Kenyans in the fight against corruption and ensure they are achieved for enhanced ownership, understanding and public confidence by Kenyans in the Government’s efforts to combat the menace.

The Attorney General said despite the great strides made by EACC in bringing corrupt individuals to book and recovering illegally-acquired assets, the public will never appreciate these efforts if high profile individuals named in corruption scandals are not prosecuted.

“Wanjiku has every right to demand for the immediate prosecution of ‘big fish’, and it is our duty as Government to ensure such people are speedily investigated and brought to book – where appropriate”, he said.

Justice Kariuki however noted this can only be achieved if all law enforcement agencies work closely, and called for better collaboration between investigators, prosecutors and the Judiciary to speed up conclusion of such cases so that Kenyans can appreciate the seriousness with which the Government is handling corruption.

The Attorney General made these remarks in his boardroom Monday morning during a courtesy call by the EACC Board led by Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala.

In his remarks, EACC Chairman acknowledged the great expectations Kenyans have on the Commission and promised to deliver on their mandate.

Archbishop (Rtd) Wabukala said EACC was currently handling 300 cases daily, and assured Kenyans of speedy investigations to help restore their confidence in the Commission.

He said already EACC was working closely with the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary in handling the emerging corruption cases and urged Kenyans to allow them adequate time to conclude these cases.

Also present in the meeting were EACC Deputy Chair Ms Sophia Lepuchirit, Commissioners Rose Macharia, Dr Abdi Maalim Dabar and Mwaniki Gachoka together with Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michael Mubea.

